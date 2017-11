Handbags for Heroes will benefit the Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center and the Rainbow Room Thursday, Nov. 9 at Salon El Ranchito, 5704 W. Highway 377. Dinner and 20 games of bingo are planned, with designer bags as the prize. Buffet at 5 p.m. and bingo at 6 p.m. Admission is $50, call 817-573-0292 for ticket availability.