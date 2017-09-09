Pecan Baptist Church to open new church Sunday

Pecan Baptist Church’s congregation will dedicate its new facility at 10 a.m. at 7178 Fall Creek Highway just outside the Pecan Plantation front gates. Community members are welcome to attend the dedication celebration and find out more about the church, administrative pastor Jerry Doherty said.

The church is hoping to be more accessible to a larger community and become a base for mission work and church planting in Texas and internationally, pastor Steve Behrens explained.

The new building has a nursery, children and teen classrooms, a kitchen and office space along with a larger sanctuary for worship and fellowship.