Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday became the first AG in the country to file an amicus brief with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit supporting President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Paxton’s brief states that the president’s immigration order is “a lawful exercise of congressionally delegated executive power over foreign affairs and national security.”

Often referred to as the “travel ban,” the executive order targets seven heavily Muslim countries. Three judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a temporary restraining order blocking key provisions of the order.