For the next two weekends, the Opera House will be paying tribute to Patsy Cline.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 31, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 25 and April 1, and at 2 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.

Julie Johnson will perform the concert that will feature a number of the country legend’s top songs. Cline was an award-winning singer prior to her death at age 30 in March 1963.

Tickets are available through the Granbury Theatre Company box office at 817-579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.