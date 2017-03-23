Patsy Cline tribute concert this weekend

Julie Johnson as Patsy Cline. Courtesy of the Opera House

For the next two weekends, the Opera House will be paying tribute to Patsy Cline.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 31, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 25 and April 1, and at 2 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.

Julie Johnson will perform the concert that will feature a number of the country legend’s top songs. Cline was an award-winning singer prior to her death at age 30 in March 1963.

Tickets are available through the Granbury Theatre Company box office at 817-579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.

