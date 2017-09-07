Patriot Day program will honor those who protect us

Granbury’s 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony will honor first responders and includes the dedication of the law enforcement statue at Memorial Lane and Jim Burks Firefighters Memorial Park, 550 N. Travis St. The Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance program is set from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The Hood County Prayer Task Force has joined with some members of the new Memorial Lane Task Force to present the special service. “This evening will be set aside as a time of unity and to seek God’s continued grace and favor over our community,” said Fred Orcutt of the Prayer Task Force. For more information contact Julia Pannell, 817-308-7427.