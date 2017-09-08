Parenting, prenatal classes on Thursdays

Attend prenatal and infant parenting classes at the Brazos Pregnancy Center and earn “baby bucks” to spend on diapers, blankets, clothes and more.

The free classes are open to both mothers and fathers. Thursday afternoon classes are from 1-2:30 p.m. for 12 weeks. Thursday evening classes start Sept. 21 and are from 5:30-7 p.m. for 12 weeks. Participants can join the classes anytime before the third week. Classes are at Brazos Pregnancy Center, 1812 Acton Highway. For more information or to sign up, contact Dena Dyer, BPC director of education, at 817-579-1233 or email brazospregnancyclinic.com.