Don’t miss your chance to be part of General Granbury’s Birthday Party Parade at noon Saturday, March 18. Awards will be given for best commercial entry, best theme entry (Beans on the Brazos), best community entry and best vintage vehicle. Parade entries check in at 9:30 at the Granbury ISD administration parking lot at Pearl and Morgan streets. Judging takes place at the staging area. The parade travels east on Pearl Street and concludes at Hewlett Park, across from City Beach. The parade is expected to arrive on the square at noon. For more information, call 682-936-4550.