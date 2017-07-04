The Granbury High School JROTC leads the 4th of July parade as grand marshal when it steps off from Granbury High School at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The parade travels east on Pearl Street and is expected on the square around 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is Great Nation, Bright Future.The annual 4th of July fireworks show over Lake Granbury begins at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. Best viewing is between Pearl Street bridge and Highway 377 bridge or at Granbury Reunion Grounds, 641 Reunion Court. The 4th of July schedule can be viewed here.