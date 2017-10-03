Pannell honored for work on Memorial Lane Project

Each member of the Granbury City Council spoke Monday night in praise of Julia Pannell, the force behind the Memorial Lane Project, which honors firefighters, law enforcement officers and those who served in the military. The council presented Pannell with a frame holding a photo of the statue of a young girl that is at Memorial Lane, as well as a photo of her granddaughter, who was the model for that statue. Pannell also was given brass replicas of other monuments at the site, which is located at the Jim Burks Firefighters Memorial Park.