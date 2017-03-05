Lee Overstreet, of Granbury, and other Texas Realtors have been recognized for their dedication to grassroots political advocacy by the Texas Association of Realtors.
Seventeen Realtors received the association’s Strike Force Award for their efforts to stop real estate transfer taxes, increase voter turnout and support local issue campaigns to protect private-property rights.
Overstreet recognized for work in government affairs
