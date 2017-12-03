Opportunity seekers

A committee of black vultures was spotted on the Brazos River near Granbury over the Thanksgiving weekend. In November, a local dog breeder said a wake of the birds killed one of her Shih Tzu dogs.

When flying, a group of vultures is called a kettle. When resting, they are called a committee, and when eating, they are referred to as a wake.

Primarily scavengers, black vultures have been known to swarm a newborn animal, said Dean Marquardt, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wildlife biologist. However, it is very rare for the vultures to take down a moving animal, Marquardt said.

Not to be confused with the more common turkey vulture, black vultures have black heads and are usually seen in groups.

Black and turkey vultures are federally protected migratory birds, making it illegal to kill one without federal authorization, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.