This is the final week to file for any of the 10 county positions that will be on the 2018 ballot. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 11. The primary will be March 6. Positions that will be on the ballot are: district judge; county court-at-law judge; county judge; district clerk, county clerk, county treasurer, commissioners for Precincts 2 and 4 and peace justices for Precincts 2 and 3.