One-way causes confusion on school road

Sarah Toth was turning into her driveway when she was struck from behind by a driver on the wrong side of the road.

A portion of their street, Acton School Road, Acton School Road is a one-way street from STARS Road to North Gate Road in the morning from 6:45 to 7:45 and again in the afternoon from 2:30 to 3:30, according to signs posted on the roadway. But the section of Acton School Road between Acton Highway and STARS Road is always a two-way road.

That does not stop drivers, including school buses, from travel south in the northbound lane to hurry past the line of parents waiting to pick up their children.

“People picking up kids assume it’s all one way,” said sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Johnny Rose. “Or the line is long and they want to cheat.”

But moving into the oncoming lane to pass a long line of cars is not legal and could earn drivers a ticket, he said.

Granbury ISD has been working with the Sheriff’s office and the county to find a solution, said Jeff Meador, director of communications for the district.