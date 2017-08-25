One killed, 3 hurt in crash near Cresson

A Granbury woman was killed after her vehicle struck a parked car on Highway 377 north of Cresson Wednesday afternoon, said DPS Staff Sergeant Richard Hunter.

A 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup was parked on the shoulder of 377 after running out of gas, Hunter said. For unknown reasons, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox traveling south on 377 drifted onto the shoulder and struck the driver’s side of the Toyota, Hunter said. After the collision, the Chevrolet left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a ditch, he said.

Charlotte Fott, 75, of Granbury, was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet, Hunter said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Norman Fott, 77, was flown to a Fort Worth hospital. The Toyota driver, Diana Godfrey, 34, of White Settlement, was injured as was Julia Ledesma, 65, of White Settlement, who was in front of the Toyota when it was struck by the Chevrolet.