DPS troopers investigated a meth lab in the apartments at 920 E. Pearl St. Sunday night. Frank Logan Fluitt, 35, of Granbury, was arrested for possession of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance penalty group one or one A at the apartment complex on Sunday, said Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum.

The Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and Granbury police assisted with the evacuation of the building.