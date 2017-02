A Glen Rose man was arrested in Hood County Tuesday night after reports of a suspicious person brought Sheriff’s deputies to the 600 block of Temple Hall Highway.

About 10:30 p.m., Hood County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person. They located Andrew Jefferson Prince, 35, who was in possession of 2.5 grams of meth.

Prince was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third degree felony. His bond was sent at $10,000.