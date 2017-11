One person was airlifted from a crash early Wednesday morning. The accident occurred on Hwy. 144 at the entrance to Rock Harbor.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident was a garbage truck. Traffic was moving past the accident scene by 7:30 a.m.

The crash delayed Granbury ISD buses carrying Mambrino students, according to a Facebook post by the ISD. The buses are not involved in the accident.

HCN is waiting for more details on the crash and those involved. The story will be updated.