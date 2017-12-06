Old school still stands; demolition delayed

Demolition of the former high school on West Bridge Street was scheduled almost two months ago, Oct. 10. The old school still stands.

GISD Public Information Officer Jeff Meador issued this statement, “We have had some delays due to city permits and mandatory waiting periods following the issuance of those permits. There is also some asbestos abatement that we want to make sure is handled correctly. We had hoped that demolition would be complete this month, but it appears that will be unlikely.”

The school proposes that the city build an amphitheater and pavilion at the site.