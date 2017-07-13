An official with Exelon Corporation, as well as Sheriff Roger Deeds and Precinct 2 Commissioner Butch Barton, said that a computer malfunction caused late-night noises that allegedly were loud enough to shake nearby houses and resulted in a flood of calls to 911. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, spanning, according to one woman, about two hours. In an email, Barton attributed the incident to “start-up issues/glitches” at the new plant, which is preparing to go online.