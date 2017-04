A Granbury High School senior and a Granbury police officer’s quick actions helped save a Granbury family and their home Friday morning. At about 5 a.m. Friday, high school senior Robert Alvizo spotted flames on the front porch of a mobile home, ran inside and got the family out, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. A Granbury police officer responded to the call and used a water hose to contain the fire to the porch.