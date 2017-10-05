Off-duty officer initiates arrest at movie theatre

On Sept. 30, an off-duty Granbury police officer was providing security for Showbiz Theater, said Sgt. Cris Brichetto. A witness told the officer a group of people was acting suspicious, he said. As he approached, the officer could smell the odor of burned marijuana, Brichetto said.The group walked away as the officer approached than ran when ordered to stop, he said.

The officer was able to stop two subjects with the assistance of other officers. The subjects, ages 19 and 21, both of Hood County, were charged with misdemeanors for evading arrest. A third subject, 20, of Hood County, was arrested for two unrelated warrants.