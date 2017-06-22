Hood County resident John Henry Luton found an odd metal object while cleaning out his father-in-law’s old home. He is asking Hood County News readers if they can recognize this week’s “What Is It?” item.

The object actually has two pieces, both made of cast iron. The main object is about 7 inches tall by 6 1/2 inches wide. The second piece resembles a spike and fits into the hole in the middle of the main piece.

If you recognize this item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

If you have historical or odd items around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256. Include a city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.