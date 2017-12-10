It’s not too late to donate to Christmas charities

Want to make a child happy at Christmas? There’s still time to help. Two organizations – Hood County Christmas for Children and Toys for Tots – assist families in Hood County. Hood County Christmas for Children Director Jacque Gordon reports cash donations can be mailed to Hood County Christmas for Children, P.O. Box 681, Granbury, 76048. If anyone wants to donate toys or cash, stop by the Toys for Tots warehouse at 3601 Acton Highway, Suite 21, between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Cash donations are welcome and often offer more bang for the buck. “Leveraging the buying power of contracts with major toy companies, the Toys for Tots Foundation receives 25-50 percent off purchases,” Hale said. Cash donations can be made payable to and mailed to the Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 5051, Granbury 76049.