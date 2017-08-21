No seat belts on school buses

Granbury School Board members are not convinced that seat belts on school buses would be safer for students.

What if the bus caught fire or plunged into water? Would students be able to unbuckle and escape?

A new state law requires new school buses be equipped with seat belts for students – unless the school board decides to opt out, which it did Monday night. Seems like a contradictory law, trustees said.

It would have cost the school about $1 million to install seat belts on all of its buses, Superintendent Jim Largent said.