No injuries in crash involving deputy

A Hood County deputy crashed into another vehicle while chasing a suspect into Parker County on Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Hood County deputies responded to a burglary suspect fleeing north towards Weatherford on Highway 51, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. A deputy was traveling north on Highway 51, topped a hill and was unable to stop before striking a vehicle making a left turn from the southbound lane, Rose said. No one was injured in the accident, Rose said.

The burglary case is still under investigation.