The Fort Worth & Western Railroad (FWWR) will install new railroad crossing gates on U.S. 377 at the railroad in Cresson Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. This is a partnership between the Texas Department of Transportation and FWWR to improve safety and operations at the crossing. The improved system is also designed to minimize false activations of the gates. The installation will not require any lane closures on U.S. 377.