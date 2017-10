It’s all systems go for the new McDonald’s at 1101 S. Morgan St. Manager Julie Nguyen said the store will open at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and will be open 24/7. The existing McDonald’s restaurant was demolished months ago, making way for the new construction with state-of-the-art features. The ribbon cutting was Thursday morning and a grand opening event is planned Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 with lots of special promotions, fun activities and prizes.