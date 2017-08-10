New mandatory driver course to combat distracted driving

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it will require some drivers to take a new one-hour driving course on the dangers of distracted driving.

Starting Sept. 1, all skills examination applicants 18 and older must complete the free Impact Texas Young Drivers (ITYD) course and obtain proof of course completion prior to taking the driving skills examination. In addition, drivers 18 to 24 must complete the 6-hour adult driver education course prior to the skills examination.

In 2018, DPS will release the Impact Texas Adult Drivers course specifically for drivers 25 and older. In the meantime, these drivers will take the ITYD course.

