New laws go into effect Sept. 1

Many bills passed by the Texas state legislature went into effect on Friday as the calendar rolled into the new month.

Here’s a short list of what you need to know

• Texting while driving is now illegal in Texas.

• A person who breaks into a vehicle to rescue a vulnerable individual may be protected from being civilly suited. Follow the link for steps from House Bill 478 that must be taken in order to be protected.

• David’s Law, or SB179, updates and expands the definitions of bullying and adds cyberbullying.

• House Bill 683 makes it a Class B misdemeanor offense for non law enforcement individuals to possess or use law enforcement identification, insignias, or vehicles anywhere. Before, these items were only restricted in municipalities of more than 1.2 million people.

• It is now legal to hunt hogs from a hot air balloon with proper access and permits, according to House Bill 3535.

• House Bill 59 allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.

• Drone use has been restricted over correctional facilities, sporting events and feeding lots, according to House Bills 1424 and 1643 .

• Those under 16 can no longer be married in Texas. Senate Bill 1705 removes the parents’ rights to consent to the marriage of a person under 18 years old. Before, a minor did not even have to be present to be married away by their parents. For a person under 18 but at least 16 to marry, a court must remove the disabilities of minority.

• House Bill 1099 states a landlord may no longer prohibit, limit or fine a tenant for summoning police or emergency assistance. The law also waives any lease agreements that limit summoning emergency responders.