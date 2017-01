The Monthly Community Pantry will be at the Granbury First United Methodist Church (FUMC) distribution site Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Neighbors Feeding Neighbors hosts the fresh food pantry through the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Food is distributed on the first Friday each month at Granbury FUMC, 301 Loop 567.

If your church or organization would like to become a sponsor, or for more information, contact Dave Stockbridge at 817-894-0688.