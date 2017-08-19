What you need to know about Monday’s eclipse

While skies over Granbury will not go completely dark during Monday’s solar eclipse, the daytime sky will still put on a show.

Here’s how to be in the know:

• Granbury will see about a 75 percent eclipse, according to NASA’s calculations.

• To see the eclipse, step to the window or outside at about 11:40 a.m. in Hood County, according to www.eclipsemega.movie/simulator. Maximum coverage will occur at about 12:53 p.m. and the sun will return to full view at about 1:40 p.m.

• Viewing an eclipse does pose danger to eyes and equipment, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers, he said. Make sure to use a reputable vendor to prevent eye damage.

• Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device. The concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and eyes, causing serious injury.

Fun Facts

• The last total eclipse in the United States occurred on Feb. 26, 1979.

• The last total eclipse that crossed the entire continent occurred on June 8, 1918.

• The last time a total solar eclipse occurred exclusively in the U.S. was in 1778.

• Experiencing a total solar eclipse where you live happens on average about once in 375 years. The next total solar eclipse to directly hit North Texas will be on April 8, 2024.