Mystery tool hints at many uses

A tool for holding or manipulating steel piping was among the common guesses for a tool left in a couple’s basement.

Hood County couple Bob and Carol Cook said the red tool was left in the basement of their newly purchased house.

The object is about 4 inches wide, twice as tall with two pieces that look like they could be screwed apart. The base piece is stamped with the word Taiwan, perhaps indicating where it was made.

Matt Weinberg was confident about his guess.

“It’s kinda like a reverse C clamp. I’m willing to bet it’s used to hold square tubing for a welding application,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

Albert Martinez offered a slightly different explanation.

“It’s used for pulling something apart like tube steel or piping,” he submitted.

The tool was a familiar object to Jackie Knight Cline.

“I don’t know what it is, but I played with my dad’s many times as a child. My dad was a carpenter back when they did everything, plumbing, electrical, woodwork, everything so not sure what he used it for,” Cline recalled.

If you have a historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

If you recognize an item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.