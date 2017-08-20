Mystery tool found in basement

Bob and Carol Cook said they bought and moved into a lake house. They found a metal tool made up of several pieces they can’t figure out a use for.

“It’s made of cast steel,” Bob said. “There is a screw thingy as part of it. Don’t know if it’s right side up or not.”

The object is about 4 inches wide, twice as tall with two pieces that look like they could be screwed apart. One piece is flat and allows the contraption to stand upright. The second has two arms with a peg that passes through holes at the ends. The two main metal parts are painted red, while the pin and screw are a silver metallic color.

If you recognize this item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

If you have a historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.

All submissions need to include the submitter’s full name, city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.