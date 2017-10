On Sept. 28, a maroon 93 Toyota 4 Runner was reported missing from Blue Water Drive in Blue Water Shores, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The SUV was found Sunday submerged in the lake when people enjoying the lake noticed it near the boat ramp at De Cordova Bend Dam Park, Rose said.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip.