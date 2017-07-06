Rose Myers said Thursday that she plans to seek re-election to the Place 4 seat on the Granbury City Council. The filing period for the November election officially opens on July 22 but, since that is a Saturday, paperwork cannot be filed until normal business hours on Monday, July 24. The filing window will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The term of Mayor Pro Tem Mickey Parson, who holds the Place 6 seat, also will be expiring. He has not yet announced whether he will run. Parson has served on the council since May of 2005.