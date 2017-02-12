The murder trial of an Arizona police officer who killed a Pecan Plantation man in an on-duty shooting last year has been set for Oct. 23, according to azcentral.com. The judge rescheduled the trial of Philip “Mitch” Brailsford during a hearing Friday. Police said Brailsford shot Daniel Shaver five times with an AR-15 as Shaver was on his knees outside his hotel room and begging police, “Please don’t shoot me.” According to a Mesa police report, Shaver made a movement with his hands near his waistband. The trial was delayed because of time spent on pretrial skirmishes and a witness’s refusal to be interviewed, according to media reports.