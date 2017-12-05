Murder trial for Arizona police officer nearing close

Lawyers are expected to finish presenting their cases this week in the murder trial for a former Mesa, Arizona police officer who shot and killed a Granbury man in 2016.

Phillip Brailsford shot Daniel Shaver while responding to a call of a person aiming a gun out the window of a hotel room of the Mesa hotel where Shaver was staying. Brailsford shot Shaver while Shaver was crawling towards police as ordered.

Lawyers were expected to give closing arguments Tuesday morning before handing the case to the jury. The trial has stretched for six weeks.

Brailsford testified at the trail, saying he was afraid for the safety of officers with him on the call when Shaver reached toward his waistband. He was let go by the Mesa Police Department following the shooting.

According to the police report, Shaver was begging officers not to shoot him.