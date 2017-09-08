Mother of two dies from collision with suspected drunken driver

A Granbury mother of two passed away after being hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday evening.

Samantha Payne, 30, passed away Thursday evening, according to friend and family spokes person Tiffany Waddle. Payne was headed ti pick up her daughters when her car was hit, Waddle said.

The man driving the vehicle that hit her, Pedro Beltran, 53, of Granbury, was charged with intoxication assault but the charges were upgraded to intoxication manslaughter after Payne’s death.

Payne’s mother-in-law, Tesha Phillips-Payne, said the family has set up an account at First Financial Bank for people to donate to help cover her medical bills. Donations can be made to account number 54110058325, Benefit For Samantha Payne.