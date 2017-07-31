Around 1:30 a.m. on July 21, Granbury Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Highway 377, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto.

Kelsi Lamb, 19, from May was driving. In the passenger seat was Quincey Wolsch, 23, from Brownwood. During the investigation, police with the help of a K-9 unit, found drugs in several places in the car and in Lamb’s pocket, Brichetto said. Wolsch stated two packages found in the car contained his methamphetamine, Brichetto said. The bags of meth weighed more than 50 grams.

Lamb is charged with driving while license invalid without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram.

Wolsch is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.