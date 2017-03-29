After her 4-year-old son died of swift-moving cancer, Heather Max is fighting back.

Cooper Max died a little more than a year ago. Now, she is organizing a “Momma’s Night Out” event on Friday, April 7, to raise money to fund research for cures and treatments of childhood cancers.

“I felt like I had to do something. I couldn’t do enough to be a voice for my son,” she said. “It is really up to us as mommas to stand up for our children.”

The Momma’s Night Out is a fundraising event for Unravel, a non-profit that raises awareness about the lack of funding for pediatric cancer research, according to www.unravelpediatriccancer.org. Childhood cancers receive fewer research dollars than adult cancers, Heather said.

The event in Granbury will include dinner, a silent auction, live music and a raffle. The event will be from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Warren’s Backyard located at 2901 Hwy. 51.

Tickets should be purchased in advance online wwww.unravelpediatriccancer.org. Leftover tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, visit Copper’s Facebook page Team Copper Max or email Heather at [email protected]