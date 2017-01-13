At the request of council member Tony Mobly, a discussion will take place at Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the City Council of aerial video of tests conducted last week on the square. The tests were done to determine whether big vehicles, such as Fire Department ladder trucks, will have problems turning when the streets become narrower after the sidewalks are widened. Mobly said he has some concerns after viewing the video and wants to address them with the council. The square project is set to get underway this month.