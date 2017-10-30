Memorial ride planned for Indian Harbor Fire captain

A seven-year veteran of the Indian Harbor Volunteer Fire Department passed away Saturday. Captain Frank Hawker had been battling cancer since July, said Indian Harbor Fire Chief Jeff Young. Hawker joined the fire department in March 2010, Young said, and was an extremely active member of the volunteer force.

“Frank was our resources manager,” Young said. “As a captain, he would be at the scene giving guidance and tactics to the guys as well as keeping them in safe, up-to-date gear.”

The department had planned a benefit for Saturday to help him pay for those trips, but the money will now go to his family to assist them with their current needs, Young said. Car/bike ride will begin at the Indian Harbor Fire Station at 10 a.m. and travel through several cities before returning to the fire station. The event is for all ages and includes door prizes, a raffle and food. Registration is $10 and $5 for additional person.