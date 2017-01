Two new memorials will be constructed adjacent to the Jim Burks Firefighters Memorial Park, 550 N. Travis St., alongside the Moments in Time Hike and Bike Trail. Design team members say the project is unique with its memorials for military, law enforcement and firefighters all at one site. Contributions of any amount are welcome for the Memorial Lane Project. Contact Julia Pannell at 817-308-7427 or email [email protected]