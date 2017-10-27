Medication drop-off Saturday

The Hood County Substance Abuse Council will host a Drug Take Back Day today to encourage people to safely dispose of unneeded medications before they end up in the wrong hands, said Macy Grant, substance abuse coordinator for the council.

Research shows about 70 percent of teens who abuse medications get them from family or friends, she said. The drop-off event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood County Sheriff’s Office parking lot at 400 Deputy Larry Miller Dr. There is also a permanent medication drop box available in the parking lot all year, she said.