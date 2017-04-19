A Hood County Jail inmate who passed away while in custody died of natural causes, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Angel Isaiah Hernandez, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell about 8:30 p.m. on March 13 and died at the hospital that night, according to a previous statement by Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The death was ruled a natural death, due to sudden cardiac death with small vessel disease, said Rose. The family has been notified of the results of the autopsy, he said.