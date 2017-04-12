Discover square foot gardening at a presentation by the Lake Granbury Master Gardeners. Square Foot Gardening is a method for planting in a raised bed garden.The free program is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Annex I meeting room located at 1410 W. Pearl St. Cindy Lear will be teaching how to design, build, maintain and garden in a square foot garden. Everyone will be invited to tour the nearby LGMG Demonstration and Research Garden to view and study the existing square foot gardens. For more information contact Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Office at 817- 579-3280.