The city’s annual Community-wide Easter Egg Hunt is just a week away. Egg hunts for different age groups will be held next Saturday (April 8) at the City Park at Pearl and Park Streets, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Age ranges and hunt times are: ages 0-3 and special needs, 12:20 p.m., at Ball Field 1 (sugar-free candy only); ages 4-6, 12:40 p.m., Ball Field 6; ages 7-9, 1 p.m., Soccer Field 7; and ages 10-12, 1:20 p.m., Soccer Field 8. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the west entrance to the park near the Dana Vollmer Municipal Swim Center, and at the north entrance by the soccer fields. Participants will be given wristbands and directed to the appropriate fields. The event will also feature a DJ, bounce houses, free food, games, prizes and more.