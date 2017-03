Hood County deputies arrested a Granbury man Saturday after he tried to eat his marijuana stash.

Around midnight, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7900 block of Hwy. 377 East, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the stop, Jason Kyle League Kerns, 35, was caught trying to destroy his marijuana by eating it, Rose said.

Kerns was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony with a $7,500 bond. He was out of jail on bond at press time.