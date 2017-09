At approximately 5:30 p.m Aug. 28, Granbury police officers stopped a GMC truck, said Sgt. Cris Brichetto. Officers located methamphetamine and two prescriptions not belonging to either occupant of the truck, he said. Both the male driver and female occupant were placed under arrest, Brichetto said. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and outstanding warrants.