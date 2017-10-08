Man, wife airlifted from two-vehicle crash

A Granbury man and wife were airlifted to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Temple Hall Highway near Old Granbury Road.

Bradley Patterson, 33, of Carrollton, was driving north on Temple Hall Highway when he turned in front of a Suburban driven by Ruth Ortega, 53, of Granbury, according to the DPS. The vehicles collided.

Ortega and her husband, Jose Ortega, 65, were airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries, the DPS said. Patterson and a passenger, Armondo Chavez, 43, of Carrollton, reported minor injuries.